Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.