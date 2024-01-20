Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $611.55 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

