Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 199.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $342.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

