Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

