Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,057.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $992.36 and a 200 day moving average of $912.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $661.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.19 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

