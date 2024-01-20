Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

Get Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

BX stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.