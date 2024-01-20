Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $315.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.96 and a 52-week high of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

