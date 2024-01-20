Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.81.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

