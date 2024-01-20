Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 5,445 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 617.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $387.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.53 and its 200-day moving average is $399.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.