Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

