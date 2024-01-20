Piper Sandler Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $56.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

