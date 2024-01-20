Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after buying an additional 1,055,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 295,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $883.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

