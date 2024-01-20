Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

