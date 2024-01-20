PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) Shares Down 9.4%

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Company Profile

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

