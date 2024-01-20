Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.09. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
