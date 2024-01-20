Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.09. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

