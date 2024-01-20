Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Acquires £23,660 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Ciaran Astin acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($30,105.61).
Personal Group Price Performance
Shares of PGH opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.32) on Friday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 145.02 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of £57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -912.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.55.
Personal Group Company Profile
