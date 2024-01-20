PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

