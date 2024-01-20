Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $307.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.25.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Down 2.2 %

Penumbra stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.