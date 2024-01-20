Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.