PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 38,264,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

