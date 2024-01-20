PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.82. 38,264,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

