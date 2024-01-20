Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

