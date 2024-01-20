Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

