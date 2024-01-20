ParaZero Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRZO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 23rd

ParaZero Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. ParaZero Technologies had issued 1,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of ParaZero Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

PRZO stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ParaZero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

