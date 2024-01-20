ParaZero Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRZO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 23rd

ParaZero Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. ParaZero Technologies had issued 1,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of ParaZero Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
ParaZero Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
PRZO stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ParaZero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81.
About ParaZero Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ParaZero Technologies
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.