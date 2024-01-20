PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 4%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.91. 115,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 184,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

