Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $337.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $340.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

