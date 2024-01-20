Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 710 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

