Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $5,712,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

