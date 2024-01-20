Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 271 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

TSLA stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average is $245.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

