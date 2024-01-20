Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

