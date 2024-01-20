PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 602.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

