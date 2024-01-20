PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 602.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

