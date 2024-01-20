Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.88. 4,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

