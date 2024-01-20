Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Owens Corning by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

