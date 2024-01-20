Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OFIX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

