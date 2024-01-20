Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

