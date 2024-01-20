Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 328,067 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,067 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

