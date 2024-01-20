Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AIG opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

