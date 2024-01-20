Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.