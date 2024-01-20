Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

