Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,488 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 3.6 %

SPXL opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $107.91.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

