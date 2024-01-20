Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

