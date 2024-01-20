Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

