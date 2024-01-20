OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 42.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 13.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.