Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

