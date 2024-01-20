Olympiad Research LP Sells 27,773 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,773 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 279.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

