Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,357,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.44. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $57.96.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

