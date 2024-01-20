Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $150.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

