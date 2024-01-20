Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Outset Medical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Outset Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. The company had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,930 shares of company stock worth $584,024. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

View Our Latest Report on OM

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.