Olympiad Research LP Makes New $249,000 Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $53.24 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

